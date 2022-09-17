Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

CS stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

