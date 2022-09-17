Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IOT opened at $12.63 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

