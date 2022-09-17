CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

