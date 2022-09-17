Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($3.84) on Thursday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 316 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £628.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2,442.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.62.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

