Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,566.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,626.93. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940 ($35.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

