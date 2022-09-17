Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.05. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 899.09.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
