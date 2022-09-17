Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.05. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 899.09.

In other news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts purchased 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

