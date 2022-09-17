Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.17. 6,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.81.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

