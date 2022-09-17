TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

