Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Shares Down 2.9%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. 125,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 980,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

