Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.62. 10,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.