AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 10,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.