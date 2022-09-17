AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 10,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

