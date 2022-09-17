Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
