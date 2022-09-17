MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Approximately 3,812,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,330,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Reynolds purchased 1,000,000 shares of MyHealthChecked stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

Featured Stories

