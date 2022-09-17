Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.1 %

DDS stock opened at $287.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.72.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $19,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.