SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SGMA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.