SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SGMA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
