SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

