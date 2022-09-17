Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $119,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.