ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Stories

