BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.40. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

