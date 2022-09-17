Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

