iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 40,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 50,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.