Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:LH opened at $223.99 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

