Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rises By 31.3%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Driven Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

