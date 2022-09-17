Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Declines By 21.4%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,906.0 days.
Energean Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $16.60 on Friday. Energean has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energean (EERGF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.