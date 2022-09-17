Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Declines By 21.4%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,906.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $16.60 on Friday. Energean has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Get Energean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.