Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 21.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

EVT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

