Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 81,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Adagene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Stock Performance

About Adagene

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.