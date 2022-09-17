iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76.

