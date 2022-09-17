Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $6.33 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $167.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

