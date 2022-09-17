TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

