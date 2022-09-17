TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$70.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. In other news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,400. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $293,683.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.39 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.95.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3288012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

