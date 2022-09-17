Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $70.60

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

