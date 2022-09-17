Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 3.9 %

CJREF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

