McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

