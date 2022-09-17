Analysts Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) PT at GBX 955

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). Insiders have acquired a total of 53 shares of company stock valued at $43,944 in the last quarter.

Britvic Stock Performance

About Britvic

LON BVIC opened at GBX 759 ($9.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 823.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 818.12. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

