Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLFF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTC CPLFF opened at $4.88 on Monday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.