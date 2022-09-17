Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. Endava has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

