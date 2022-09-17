FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Flutter Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14,055.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

About Flutter Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.