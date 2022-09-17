Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNGAY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2585 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

