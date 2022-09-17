Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Kerry Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

