Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $11.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.