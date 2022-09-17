Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,388.17.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
