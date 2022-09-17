Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group Company Profile

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.