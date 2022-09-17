Ashland Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.02 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

