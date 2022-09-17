National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WILD. Cormark reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. WildBrain has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

