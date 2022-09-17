WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$750.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.92. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.71.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

