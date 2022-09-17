Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) vs. Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Financial Contrast

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) and Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Burlington Stores and Robinsons Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75 Robinsons Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burlington Stores currently has a consensus target price of $205.32, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Robinsons Retail.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 0.99 $408.84 million $2.42 58.40 Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Burlington Stores and Robinsons Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Robinsons Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Robinsons Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 1.85% 45.72% 4.61% Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Robinsons Retail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About Robinsons Retail

(Get Rating)

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings. The company also operates do-it-yourself (DIY) stores under the Handyman Do it Best, True Value, True Home, Robinsons Builders, Home Plus, De Oro Pacific Home Plus, and A.M. Builders' Depot brands that offer DIY and home improvement products; operates and franchises convenience stores under the Ministop name that provide fresh and ready to eat products; and operates drug stores under the South Star Drug name that offer prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as food, personal care, and other products. In addition, it operates toys and juvenile products under Toys ‘R' Us name; consumer electronics and appliances stores under Robinsons Appliances and Saver's Appliance name; beauty products under the Benefit, Shiseido, and Elizabeth Arden brands; mass merchandise stores under the Daiso Japan, Arcova, and Super50 name; pet retail under the Pet Lovers Centre name; and discount store under the No Brand name. It operates 2,208 stores, including 286 supermarkets, 52 department stores, 227 DIY stores, 456 convenience stores, 899 drug stores, and 288 specialty stores. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pasig City, the Philippines.

