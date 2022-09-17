FY2022 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

LEGH stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.