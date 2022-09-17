WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WLDBF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

