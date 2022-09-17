National Bank Financial Lowers WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.