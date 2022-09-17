Credit Suisse Group Trims Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Target Price to €6.40

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.5 %

TEZNY opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.