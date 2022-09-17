BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$49.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.