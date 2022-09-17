Societe Generale Upgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Buy

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Snam Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Snam stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Snam has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

